Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$6.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$3.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$691.88 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$432.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4659714 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at C$5,098,716.72. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at C$5,098,716.72. Also, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at C$11,973,534.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $63,925.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

