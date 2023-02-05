Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Target Price at $581.00

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $581.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.16) to GBX 441 ($5.45) in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.98) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0065 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.