Head to Head Survey: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $69.01 million 9.67 -$212.15 million ($3.05) -2.25 Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 1.43 -$116.72 million ($2.16) -0.47

Harpoon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -425.99% -48.78% -35.25% Harpoon Therapeutics -220.41% -198.21% -59.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fate Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 2 14 6 0 2.18 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 333.04%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 708.82%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Fate Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

