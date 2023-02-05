FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Confluent, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Confluent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.01. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

