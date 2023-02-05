FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $678.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.74%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

