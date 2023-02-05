Financial Comparison: Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) vs. Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $89.17 million 2.58 $25.42 million ($1.32) -7.06 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ponce Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ponce Financial Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ponce Financial Group and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ponce Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group -33.64% -5.47% -0.82% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ponce Financial Group beats Community Investors Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

