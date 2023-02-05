Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) versus Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Head to Head Review

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dogness (International) and Sigma Additive Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Additive Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Additive Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $27.09 million 1.16 $3.24 million N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 4.20 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.75

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

