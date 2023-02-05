Royal Bank of Canada Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $60.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73.

Insider Activity

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 249,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,014,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

