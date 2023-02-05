SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 78.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after buying an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 61.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,612.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

