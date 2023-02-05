SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $135.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $270.92.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,713.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 61.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in SiTime by 1,612.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

