Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLAB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of SLAB opened at $183.61 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

