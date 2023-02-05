Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

