Morgan Stanley Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $207.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $183.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.60. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $190.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

