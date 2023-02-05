T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $199.00 at Cowen

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $201.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

