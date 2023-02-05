T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $168.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.34.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

