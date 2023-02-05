Brokers Issue Forecasts for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on META. Huber Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average is $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

