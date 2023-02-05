Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.50.
Transcat Trading Up 4.0 %
Transcat stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Transcat has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $656.76 million, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
