Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Trading Up 4.0 %

Transcat stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Transcat has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $656.76 million, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Transcat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.