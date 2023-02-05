MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) & Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Financial Analysis

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies -5.27% 7.43% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MGO Global and Superior Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Group of Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Superior Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than MGO Global.

39.4% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and Superior Group of Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies $572.24 million 0.34 $29.44 million ($1.93) -6.24

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats MGO Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment consists of the sale of uniforms and related items. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment consists of the sale of staffing solutions. The Promotional Products segment focuses on the sale of promotional products and other branded merchandise. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered Seminole, FL.

