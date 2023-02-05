Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

AGLE stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

