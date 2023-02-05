Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $135.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $172.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

