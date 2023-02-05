Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.41.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Toyota Motor Stock Performance
NYSE TM opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.30.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
