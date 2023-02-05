Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

