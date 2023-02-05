Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.25.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($250.00) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Capgemini Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

