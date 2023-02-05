Reviewing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group 9.45% 4.35% 2.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $90.34 billion 0.15 N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.33 $23.23 million $1.48 10.12

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88 Bridge Investment Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $48.11, suggesting a potential upside of 42.76%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $18.30, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

