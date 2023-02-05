Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $186.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.13.

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,044,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,827 shares of company stock valued at $65,476,161. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $198.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.64. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

