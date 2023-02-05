North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$20.10 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$531.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.