Contrasting Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07% CSP 3.24% 4.98% 2.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and CSP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.96 $371.00 million $39.24 1.73 CSP $54.36 million 0.93 $1.89 million $0.40 27.63

Volatility and Risk

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than CSP. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Light & Wonder and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 2 2 0 2.20 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $61.63, indicating a potential downside of 9.28%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than CSP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of CSP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats CSP on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About CSP

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

