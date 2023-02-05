Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT at $51.00

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,852,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

