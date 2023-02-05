Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $186.33

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Nabors Industries Company Profile

NBR opened at $170.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

