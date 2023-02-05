CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Head to Head Contrast

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and Necessity Retail REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.85 billion 0.65 -$51.90 million $1.06 9.86 Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 2.75 -$40.18 million ($0.88) -7.81

Necessity Retail REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreCivic. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CoreCivic and Necessity Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

CoreCivic currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.68%. Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.82% 5.49% 2.24% Necessity Retail REIT -21.84% -5.30% -2.05%

Dividends

CoreCivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. CoreCivic pays out 166.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Necessity Retail REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The Community segment offers residential reentry centers and provides electronic monitoring case management services. The Properties segment consists of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About Necessity Retail REIT

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

