Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) vs. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Financial Contrast

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meiwu Technology and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $5.05, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Dingdong (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.83 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.39 -$1.01 billion ($1.41) -3.68

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -8.51% -481.23% -21.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

