Head to Head Review: Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) versus Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Airgain alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -14.38% -14.35% -9.80% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

54.7% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Airgain and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airgain and Proxim Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $70.15 million 1.20 -$10.09 million ($1.00) -8.25 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Proxim Wireless

(Get Rating)

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS. Its solutions include Transportation, Backhaul, Government, Video Surveillance, Wireless Broadband / ISP, and Enterprise WLAN. The company was founded on May 5, 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.