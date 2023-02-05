Contrasting Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13% Jumia Technologies -123.25% -84.69% -56.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kidpik and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jumia Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Kidpik presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Kidpik has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.37 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -1.00 Jumia Technologies $177.93 million 2.59 -$226.87 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Kidpik beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

