Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $127.14

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

