Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$4.44

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.66. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a market cap of C$680.87 million and a PE ratio of 8.90.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$524.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.