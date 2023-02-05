Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$4.44

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$524.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.