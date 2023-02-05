Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$4.44

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.66. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a market cap of C$680.87 million and a PE ratio of 8.90.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$524.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

