Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Financial Review

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -353.56% -142.68% -104.63% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WiSA Technologies and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

WiSA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 71.91%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Solar Energy Initiatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 0.93 -$11.82 million ($103.00) -0.09 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Energy Initiatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WiSA Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WiSA Technologies beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

