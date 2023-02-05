Needham & Company LLC Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Shares of SPLK opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Splunk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Splunk by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

