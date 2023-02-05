TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$60.50 at CSFB

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.03.

TSE:TRP opened at C$56.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$52.12 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

