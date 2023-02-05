Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $72.73, but opened at $68.02. Wayfair shares last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 574,131 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Wayfair Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

