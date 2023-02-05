Reviewing ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) & Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04% Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ZTE has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZTE and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 2 0 2.13

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $101.40, suggesting a potential upside of 189.96%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than ZTE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZTE and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion 0.56 $4.31 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than ZTE.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats ZTE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

