Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,822,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 6,279,049 shares.The stock last traded at $24.30 and had previously closed at $24.88.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Institutional Trading of Avantor

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Avantor by 3.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 11.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

