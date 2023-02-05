Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CyberAgent, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for CyberAgent’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $4.62 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

About CyberAgent

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

