Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CyberAgent, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for CyberAgent’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $4.62 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

