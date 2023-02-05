Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $302.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.16 million. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

