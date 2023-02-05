BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $961.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $5,561,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

About BAE Systems

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. BAE Systems has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $43.44.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

