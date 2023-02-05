Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 156.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.17 ($1.93).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.31) to GBX 142 ($1.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 147.90 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £808.11 million and a P/E ratio of 704.29. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 231.80 ($2.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

