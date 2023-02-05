Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) versus Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Financial Contrast

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Indra Sistemas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $24.71 billion 0.54 $547.78 million N/A N/A Indra Sistemas $4.01 billion 0.49 $169.62 million $0.39 14.26

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Indra Sistemas.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Indra Sistemas pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Indra Sistemas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.31% 23.39% 5.51% Indra Sistemas 3.85% 15.70% 3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Indra Sistemas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 3 3 0 0 1.50 Indra Sistemas 2 3 1 0 1.83

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus price target of $21.03, indicating a potential downside of 50.18%. Indra Sistemas has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 112.23%. Given Indra Sistemas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indra Sistemas is more favorable than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Indra Sistemas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets). The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Colombia Retail segment operates under Ara banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment involves business units with reduced materiality, the holding companies, and the group’s consolidation adjustments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors. The company was founded on June 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

