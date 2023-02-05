Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NWL stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

