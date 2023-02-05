Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

