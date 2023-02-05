Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

CSIQ stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after purchasing an additional 723,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $13,935,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at $12,636,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 317,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

