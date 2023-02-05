Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $41.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

MAIN stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

