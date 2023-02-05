Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCG shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $394.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.33. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.13 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 264.62% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Caring acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $146,622.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Caring acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $146,622.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 621,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 380,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,125. Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

